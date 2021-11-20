Farm Laws: Congress to Observe 'Kisan Vijay Diwas' Today

A farmer reacts after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws, at Singhu Border in New Delhi, Friday, 19 November
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, 19 November, while addressing the nation on the occasion of Gurpurab, announced that his government had decided to repeal the three contentious farm laws.
"Maybe something was lacking in our 'tapasya,' which is why we could not convince some farmers about the laws. So we have decided to repeal the three farm laws," he said.
PM Modi added that the three laws would be repealed in the upcoming session of Parliament, which is likely to start on 29 November, and asked protesting farmers to call off their agitation and return to their homes.
Following the PM's announcement, reactions flowed in from politicians, actors and others, who congratulated the farmers on their successful agitation against the laws.
Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that the announcement seemed to be an election gimmick. Tweeting in Hindi, the farmer leaders said that “the agitation will not be taken back. We will wait for the day when the farm laws will be scrapped in the Parliament. Along with the MSP, the government should also discuss other issues of farmers”.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed PM Modi's decision, while the Congress, on Friday, said it will observe 'Kisan Vijay Diwas' across the country on Saturday "in recognition of consistent and spirited fight of the farmers against the flawed decisions".
Thousands of farmers have been protesting the government’s farm laws since 26 November 2020 at the Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders.
They have repeatedly asserted that the three laws enacted in 2020 were against their interest, while the Centre has been saying that they are pro-farmer.
Congress to observe 'Kisan Vijay Diwas' today
British MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi welcomed the government's decision
US Congressman Andy Levin said he was glad that the three farm laws were being repealed
US Congressmen Andy Levin took to social media on Friday and said he was "glad" to see that after more than a year of protests, the three farm bills in India were being repealed.
"This is proof that when workers stick together, they can defeat corporate interests and achieve progress - in India and around the world," he said in a tweet.
