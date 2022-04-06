'BJP Giving Competition to Vote Bank Politics': Modi on Party's Foundation Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 6 April, addressed BJP workers on the occasion of the party's 42nd Foundation Day.
(Screenshot: BJP YouTube)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 6 April, addressed BJP workers on the occasion of the party's 42nd Foundation Day.
"The BJP has not only given competition to this vote bank politics, but has also been successful in explaining its disadvantages to the countrymen," PM Modi said during his speech.
"In this, new possibilities are constantly being created for India. The third reason is equally important. A few weeks ago, the double engine governments of the BJP have returned in four states," he added.
"This is not just an election event. This is such a social and national awakening that will be analyzed in history," the PM asserted.
"Today there is such a government in the country whose ideological allegiance is in Antyodaya. Working for the upliftment of the poor, downtrodden, backward, women, these are the core values of our party," Modi said in his foundation day speech.
"Look from the global point of view or from the national point of view, the responsibility of BJP, the responsibility of every BJP worker is increasing continuously. Today, there is an India in front of the world which stands firm for its interests, without any fear or pressure. When the whole world is divided into two opposite poles, then India is being seen as a country which can speak firmly of humanity," the PM stated.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)