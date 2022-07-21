'People's Voice Being Suppressed': Rahul Gandhi on Monsoon Session Adjournments

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
(Photo: PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, 21 July, slammed the Union government for adjourning both houses of Parliament for four consecutive days over discussions on "GST (Goods and Services Act), Agnipath, inflation and misuse of central agencies" during the Monsoon Session.
This comes after the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day and the Lok Sabha was disrupted twice following protests by Congress MPs in the lower house against the questioning of the party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.
"Today publicly, the voice of the people of the country is being suppressed. Truth will prevail over this arrogance and dictatorship," Gandhi tweeted.
On Wednesday, 20 July, the Congress had accused the government of avoiding discussions on price rise and GST rate hikes, while senior ministers hit back at the Opposition, demanding that they follow house regulations. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned following this. During the protests, some were seen holding milk and curd packets to hit out at the recent rise in GST on certain every day products.
Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor, Ashok Gehlot, P Chidambaram, Ajay Maken, and Sachin Pilot were detained by the police in Delhi as they staged protests against the summons to the party chief. Party workers and leaders held demonstrations carrying placards and raising slogans at the Congress headquarters.
Both houses have seen regular adjournments for four consecutive days of the Monsoon Session, which is expected to go on till 12 August.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)