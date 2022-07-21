'People's Voice Being Suppressed': Rahul Gandhi on Monsoon Session Adjournments

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, 21 July, slammed the Union government for adjourning both houses of Parliament for four consecutive days over discussions on "GST (Goods and Services Act), Agnipath, inflation and misuse of central agencies" during the Monsoon Session.

This comes after the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day and the Lok Sabha was disrupted twice following protests by Congress MPs in the lower house against the questioning of the party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.

"Today publicly, the voice of the people of the country is being suppressed. Truth will prevail over this arrogance and dictatorship," Gandhi tweeted.