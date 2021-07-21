Phone Numbers Of Top NSCN (IM) Leaders Feature In Pegasus List: Report

PM Narendra Modi speaks at the signing ceremony of historic Naga peace accord in New Delhi.
(Photo: PTI)
Phone numbers of top leaders of the Naga Socialist Council of Nagalim (Ishak-Muivah) (NSCN-IM) were added to a list of numbers of persons of interest believed to be generated by an Indian client of Israeli spyware, Pegasus.
The names of the NSCN-IM leaders who signed the 'historic' Naga Peace Accord with the Prime Minister Modi-led Union government in 2015, are the latest to the be added to the list of potential Pegasus targets worldwide, reports The Wire.
The list, a leaked database that forms the basis of the Pegasus Project comprising thousands of numbers and accessed by the French media nonprofit Forbidden Stories contains some that were successfully targeted with Pegasus, a military-grade surveillance tool that involves hacking a smartphone to compromise its contents. Forbidden Stories, with the help of Amnesty International, has involved 80 journalists from 17 news organisations in 10 countries in this project. The Wire is the Indian partner for the project.
Atem Vashum, Apam Muivah, Anthony Shimray and Phunthing Shimrang are some of the top NSCN-IM leaders that have been featured in the list, says The Wire.
The report also states that N. Kitovi Zhimomi, convenor of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs), was also listed as a potential target.
Over the past few days, the Pegasus Project has thrown up names of many politicians, journalists, activists and citizens who were part of the spyware's potential targets' list.
The Pegasus spyware, is manufactured by the Israeli NSO group. The group has staunchly said that they sell the spyware to government-affiliated agencies only.
