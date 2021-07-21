Phone Numbers Of Top NSCN (IM) Leaders Feature In Pegasus List: Report

Phone numbers of top leaders of the Naga Socialist Council of Nagalim (Ishak-Muivah) (NSCN-IM) were added to a list of numbers of persons of interest believed to be generated by an Indian client of Israeli spyware, Pegasus.

The names of the NSCN-IM leaders who signed the 'historic' Naga Peace Accord with the Prime Minister Modi-led Union government in 2015, are the latest to the be added to the list of potential Pegasus targets worldwide, reports The Wire.

The list, a leaked database that forms the basis of the Pegasus Project comprising thousands of numbers and accessed by the French media nonprofit Forbidden Stories contains some that were successfully targeted with Pegasus, a military-grade surveillance tool that involves hacking a smartphone to compromise its contents. Forbidden Stories, with the help of Amnesty International, has involved 80 journalists from 17 news organisations in 10 countries in this project. The Wire is the Indian partner for the project.