Party Workers Thrash Cong Woman for Questioning Ticket to ‘Rapist’

Tara Devi Yadav protested over a ticket being given to Congress candidate Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi from Deoria. The Quint Tara Devi Yadav protested over a ticket being given to Congress candidate Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi from Deoria. | (Photo: IANS) Politics Tara Devi Yadav protested over a ticket being given to Congress candidate Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi from Deoria.

A group of men, alleged to be Congress workers, thrashed a woman party leader in Uttar Pradesh for questioning the candidature for the upcoming bypolls of a man, who she accused of being a rapist, IANS reported on Sunday, 11 October. The woman, identified as Tara Devi Yadav, protested over a ticket being given to Congress candidate Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi from Deoria, claiming that he is 'a rapist’.

“On the one hand, our party leaders are fighting for justice for the Hathras woman, and on the other hand, party ticket is being given to a rapist. It is a wrong decision. It will malign the image of our party,” Yadav said, according to ANI.

IANS reported that she was beaten after told party Secretary Sachin Naik that the ticket should be given to “someone with a good character.”

“We wanted the party to reconsider its decision,” Yadav told ANI.

“I didn’t hit Sachin Nayak. I just wanted to ask why he (Mukund Bhaskar) was given the ticket and then I was thrashed.” Tara Devi Yadav