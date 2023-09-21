Parliament LIVE Updates: Women's Reservation Bill To Be Tabled in Rajya Sabha

A number of prominent MPs debated the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi opened the debate on the issue, saying that women will have to wait for a long period of time until the Bill is implemented.

"For the last 13 years, Indian women have been waiting for their political responsibilities, and now they are being asked to wait for a few more years - two years, four years, six years, eight years," she said.

Rahul Gandhi said that the Bill was "incomplete" in his view and required a sub-quota for OBCs.

"There is one thing in my view that makes this Bill incomplete. I think OBC reservation should have been included in this Bill," he said, adding, "There are also two things that seem strange to me - one is the idea that you require a new census and the second is that you required a new delimitation to implement this Bill."

On the other hand, Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that for the Modi government, the issue of women's reservation is about "recognition" and not about politics. He also responded to Rahul Gandhi's claims of OBCs being sidelined over the Bill, saying that 29 percent of the BJP's MPs are from the OBC community.

Union Minister Smriti Irani also slammed the Congress, saying that it was attempting to "mislead" the country over the issue of women's reservation.

"The Congress had proposed women's quota for not more than 15 years, but BJP guarantees reservation of seats for women. I express my gratitude towards PM Modi and Law Minister (Arjun Ram Meghwal) who didn't allow this desire of the Congress to become a reality," Irani said.