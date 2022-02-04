'Women's Protection Must, Not Religious Matter': IT Minister on Bulli Bai in RS

As the proceedings of the Budget Session of Parliament continue, the Lok Sabha assembled at 4 pm on Thursday, 3 February, and resumed the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address.
As the Budget Session of the Parliament continues, the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha began at 10 am on Friday, 4 February, amid a ruckus by the Opposition during the Zero Hour.
Matters of urgent public importance are raised in the House during the Zero Hour. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi spoke about the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits during the session.
During the Question Hour, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw responded to a query on the Bulli Bai case, saying that protection of women was a necessary construct and that the matter was not a religious one.
Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi is expected to raise the issue of his security breach in the Lok Sabha on Friday.
The Budget Session of Parliament began on 31 January, with the President's Address.
Due to the prevailing COVID-19 outbreak, the Rajya Sabha will sit from 10 am to 3 pm, and the Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm.
The first leg of the Budget Session will end on 11 February. The second part of the session is scheduled from 14 March to 8 April. Standing committees will evaluate the budgetary allocations in the recess.
The Congress had, on Monday, moved a privilege motion against IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in both Houses for "misleading" them on the Pegasus spyware issue.
CPI (M) MP Elamaram Kareem has given a notice to oppose the instruction of private member bill – 'The Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2022' by BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena in Rajya Sabha on Friday, ANI reported.
The government is committed to forming a panel on MSP as announced by prime minister, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in the Rajya Sabha.
"The government had written to the Election Commission, which said that the MSP committee can be formed after state Assembly polls are over," he said.
"As soon as the polls are over, the formation of the committee will be initiated. It will have farmers, scientists, government officials, state officials. The government will consider the recommendations made by the committee," Tomar stated.
"Protecting women is a fundamental construct for us. There is no matter of religion or community. This is our commitment. Due process is being conducted on all points found so far, immediately action was initiated. Whenever we try to make social media more accountable, it is our colleagues, the Opposition members, who say we are curbing freedom of speech," IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on a question related to pictures of Muslim women being misused online.
"We have taken immediate action on all points. We have gone into the depth of all points, and took action for the root cause," he added, saying social media rules should become stricter to create more accountability.
"It is a matter of concern that the rehabilitation process of Kashmiri Pandits has been painstakingly slow... I urge the government to expedite the construction of transit accommodation units and to facilitate the return, rehabilitation, and empowerment of the Kashmiri Pandit community," MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi is expected to raise the issue of his security breach in the Lok Sabha on Friday, news agency ANI reported, citing source.
On Thursday, Owaisi had said that shots were fired at his vehicle near a toll-plaza in Uttar Pradesh. Owaisi was en route to Delhi after attending an event in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut when the incident took place.
Here's what the agenda of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha for Friday looks like:
Question hour
Motion of thanks on the president's address
Private members’ legislative business
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha, to discuss the Tamil Nadu governor's returning of the Bill exempting the state from NEET Medical Exam.
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi had submitted a Zero Hour submission in the Rajya Sabha, to raise the matter of the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits.
