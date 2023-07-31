Monsoon Session Live: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12 PM, Lok Sabha Till 2 PM

Union Minister Piyush Goyal addressing the Rajya Sabha on Monday, 31 July.
(Photo: Video Screenshot/Sansad TV)
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2:00 PM and the Rajya Sabha till 12:00 PM amid sloganeering by the Opposition over the Manipur issue on Monday, 31 July.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal slammed the Opposition, saying that they had "spoilt" nine days of Parliament by sloganeering and not letting any of the Houses function.
Meanwhile, a meeting between 'INDIA' leaders and Opposition MPs who recently visited strife-torn Manipur took place on Monday to decide on the further strategy on the issue.
Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and other 'INDIA' leaders at a meeting on Monday, 31 July, with Opposition MPs who recently visited strife-torn Manipur.
Further, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, which will give the Centre greater control over services and the posting of officers in Delhi if passed, is not in the List of Business for the day.
The draft bill had been approved by the Union Cabinet last week, thus replacing the ordinance that the Centre had moved earlier.
The Centre has listed 13 draft legislations for discussion in the Lok Sabha.
A discussion on the no-confidence motion moved by the Centre is expected to be discussed on Monday.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur is expected to introduce The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha.
AAP issued a whip for its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House from 31 July to 4 August.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal addressing the Rajya Sabha on Monday.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
Before the Rajya Sabha was adjourned, Union Minister Piyush Goyal slammed the Opposition, alleging that they were trying to "misuse" the liberty given to MPs.
"We want discussions on Manipur to take place in Parliament today at 2 pm. They (Opposition) are trying to misuse the liberty given to the members. The government is ready to discuss Manipur, but they (the Opposition) have already spoilt nine important days of the House."
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12:00 PM amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs.
Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2:00 PM amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs.
Congress MP Manish Tewari issued an adjournment notice to discuss the border situation with China.
On the other hand, Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Manoj Jha, Amarendra Dhari Singh, Pramod Tiwari, Imam Pratapgarhi, Sandeep Pathak, Rajiv Shukla, K Keshava Rao, Vaddiraju Ravi Chandra, Joginapalli Santosh Kumar, and Ranjeet Kumar issued Suspension of Business notices to discuss the unrest in Manipur.
Opposition MPs raise slogans demanding the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament and a statement by him on the Manipur issue.
Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resumed their sessions at 11:00 AM on Monday, 31 July.
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said on Monday that an all-party delegation should visit Manipur to take stock of the situation on the ground.
"An all-party (delegation) should visit Manipur and analyse the situation in the state. We are ready to have discussions on Bihar and West Bengal as well," he told news agency ANI.
"We have brought the no-confidence motion and the government should have discussions on it as early as possible. We have no problem in discussing other issues but our priority is that the no-confidence motion be discussed in Parliament," Chowdhary added.
"We will inform you when it (Delhi Ordinance Bill) will be introduced. It is not mentioned in the List of Businesses today. No-confidence motion will be brought within 10 working days," he told news agency ANI.
A meeting between 'INDIA' leaders and Opposition MPs who recently visited strife-torn Manipur is underway at the Congress Parliamentary Party office in Parliament.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and the party's parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi are present at the meeting.
AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Monday, 31 July, slammed the Delhi services bill as "undemocratic".
"This (the bill) is not just against the Constitution of the country but also against the 2 crore people in Delhi. BJP has understood that are finished in Delhi so their high command has taken this decision to destroy the Delhi govt," he told news agency ANI.
The Aam Aadmi Party issued a whip for all its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House from 31 July to 4 August, news agency ANI reported.
Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to introduce the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment), which will give the Centre greater control over services and the posting of officers in Delhi if passed.
