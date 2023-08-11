Parliament LIVE: Ruckus Expected Over Manipur on Final Day of Monsoon Session

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The ongoing session of Parliament is scheduled to end on Friday, 11 August, after an unsuccessful No-Confidence Motion against the Narendra Modi government on the previous day.

The Opposition had staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha on Thursday even while PM Modi was speaking in the House – his first speech in Parliament during the ongoing session.

Meanwhile, leaders of the INDIA grouping will meet to discuss the suspension of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the Lower House. Chowdhury was suspended after the government moved a resolution against him for alleged misconduct.

Ruckus is expected in Parliament on the final day as the Opposition will demand a longer discussion on Manipur under Rule 267 whereas the Centre is willing to engage in a shorter discussion under Rule 176.