Harivansh Singh Named RS Dy Chairman; PM Lauds His ‘Unbiased Role’

NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh was elected as the deputy chairperson of the Rajya Sabha after a voice vote on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday, 14 September. "The respect I hold for Harivansh ji, each member of the House shares (that). He has earned this respect. His unbiased role in the Parliament strengthens our democracy," Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quoted as saying in Rajya Sabha on Singh's election. The proceedings for the Upper House began after the Lok Sabha session which started at 9 am and went on for four hours. Meanwhile, at least 17 Members of Parliament, including Meenakshi Lekhi, Anant Kumar Hegde and Parvesh Sahib Singh, have tested positive for COVID-19. The tests were conducted before the Parliament session began on Monday morning.

In Rajya Sabha, tributes were paid to Pranab Mukherjee and others who passed away recently, after which the House was adjourned for an hour



359 members attended proceedings of the Lok Sabha on the first day of the session, the Lower House secretariat said



Arriving at the Parliament and addressing the media ahead of the session, PM Modi said he believed all members would give a united message that the country stands with its soldiers



Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that suspension of question hour was strangulation of democracy

No All-Party Meetings Ahead of Parliament Monsoon Session

NDTV reported on Sunday, 13 September, that no all-party meetings will be held before the session begins on Monday. This is a departure from the usual, and is perhaps happening for the first time in two decades, the report said. However, there will be a Business Advisory Committee meeting on Sunday to discuss the agenda in the monsoon session, which will be “nearly an all party meeting,” Hindustan Times reported. At this meeting, concerns such as the abolition of Question Hour and the curtailing of Zero Hour may be raised.

Special COVID-19 Norms in Parliament

In what is a first of its kind arrangement, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will have turn-wise sittings in order to maintain social distance norms. On the first day of the session, the Lok Sabha will meet from 9am to 1pm, and the Rajya Sabha will meet from 3pm to 7pm. The Zero Hour will be for 30 minutes. On subsequent days, the Rajya Sabha will meet from 9 am till 1pm while the Lok Sabha will meet from 3pm to 7pm, reported The Deccan Chronicle.

Bills Expected to Be Discussed

The government has lined up 23 new bills for introduction in the Monsoon Session. Of these, 11 seek to replace ordinances, reported PTI. One of the ordinances that the government intends to pass as a bill is one that relates to providing preventive measures against violence on healthcare personnel. Another ordinance that is set to be replaced by a bill is one that deals with reduction of MPs’ salaries by 30 percent, starting 1 April 2020. The amount thus saved will be used to tackle the pandemic.

Farooq Abdullah To Attend Parliament, First Time Since Article 370 Move

Lok Sabha MP and former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah arrived in Delhi on Sunday to attend the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning on Monday, his first visit to the national capital after the abrogation of Article 370. The National Conference president is likely to be in focus since he was under detention during the last two sessions.

Believe MPs Will Give United Message That India Stands With Its Soldiers: PM Modi

PM Modi addressed the media ahead of the Parliament’s Monsoon Session, saying, “Parliament session is beginning in distinct times. There's coronavirus and there's duty. The MPs chose the path to duty. I congratulate and express gratitude to them.” He also stressed that the country hoped that a vaccine would be developed at the earliest from any corner of the world, and that scientists succeed in bringing everyone out of this problem. “I believe that all members of the Parliament will give an unequivocal message that the country stands with our soldiers,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Adjournment Notices in Monsoon Session

Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh today gave an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over the Chinese incursion in Eastern Ladakh. DMK and CPI(M), on the other hand, gave an Adjournment Motion notice over the 'suicide of 12 teenage students due to NEET'.

MPs Pay Tribute to Leaders Who Passed Away

As Parliament’s Monsoon Session begins, MPs pay tribute to ex-President Pranab Mukherjee, legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, ex-Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi, MP Governor Lalji Tandon, UP Ministers Kamal Rani and Chetan Chauhan and ex-union minister Rahguvansh Prasad Singh and others who passed away this year.

Lok Sabha Adjourned for 1 Hour

The session in the Lok Sabha has been adjourned for an hour.

DMK, Other UPA Allies Stage Protest Demanding Cancellation of NEET

A day after the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was conducted, UPA allies, primarily the DMK from Tamil Nadu, staged protests outside the Parliament on Monday demanding cancellation of the undergraduate exams, just hours ahead of the start of the Monsoon Session.

Government Accountable to Parliament: Shashi Tharoor

As the Monsoon Session of the Parliament began on Monday morning, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor told the media that the government needed to take the nation into its confidence over the India-China issue. “The government is accountable to Parliament. When have they reported to us on talks between the Defence and Foreign Ministers (of India and China)? The nation needs to be taken into confidence by the government. The question of support for the military is beyond debate, we are very strongly with our Army, “ Tharoor said.

Lok Sabha Resumes

The House has resumed its proceedings after an hour-long adjournment.

Congress Calls Suspension of Question Hour Strangulation of Democracy

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that suspension of question hour was strangulation of democracy. “Question Hour is the golden hour but you say that it can't be held due to the circumstances. You conduct the proceedings but single out Question Hour. You are trying to strangulate the democracy,” he said.

'How Will NEP, NEET Issue Be Discussed only in 2 Days?': DMK

DMK Chief MK Stalin questioned how will Parliament discuss isssues like NEET and NEP in two days. “Many students died by suicide due to NEET exam issue. I appealed to pass a resolution for those students too who died suicide but it was rejected. There are many issues like NEET, National Education Policy 2020. I don't know how it'll be discussed in only two days,” he said. “I'd like to draw the attention of this House and the government to the plight of 12 students who had committed suicide - all from rural background - because of NEET exam. They had passed plus 2 through state board and NEET is conducted only in CBSE syllabus,” TR Baalu, DMK MP said in Lok Sabha. “Within a month after plus 2 result, they have to enter into NEET exam and they are clueless. Without knowing any subject matter of CBSE syllabus, they are helpless and committing suicide. Future doctors of India have committed suicide,” Baalu said.

Decision of Suspension of Question Hour Taken in Coordination With All Paties and Speaker: Rajnath

Defence Minister rajnath Singh said that decision to suspend Question Hour was taken only after leaders of most parties agreed. “Leaders of most parties agreed over no Question Hour and Zero Hour for 30 minutes. We apprised you (Speaker) of it following which decision was taken by you. I appeal to all members of House to co-operate as Session is being held in extraordinary situation,” he said.

NCP's Supriya Sule Says Govt Not Prioritising State of Economy

NCP MP Supriya Sule addressed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said that a discussion on economy needs to be done in the Parliament. “I think the biggest challenge right now in the country is the State of the economy and unemployment. I think on the first first day, what we should have debated today in Parliament is the state of the economy, pandemic and challenges of unemployment,” she said. “This is a global scenario and we're not the only country going through it. But it should be priority of government. I don't see this government at the Centre talking extensively either about the economy or unemployment challenges. We should put it on priority,” she added.

Health Minister Highlights Steps Taken by Government for Tackling COVID

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan highlighted the steps taken by the government to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. “Maximum cases and deaths primarily reported from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, UP, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha, Assam, Kerala and Gujarat. All these reported more than 1 Lakh cases,” he told the house. “With our endeavour to manage COVID-19, India has been able to limit its cases and deaths per million to 3,328 cases per million and 55 deaths per million population respectively, which is one of the lowest in the world as compared to similarly affected countries,” he added.

No Data Available on Migrant Deaths During Lockdown: Centre

There is no data available on the number of migrant workers who had lost their lives during the 68-day nationwide lockdown restrictions, the Centre informed Parliament on Monday. The response by Union Ministry of Labour and Employment came to a question raised in the Lok Sabha seeking information on state-wise details of the toll of migrant workers who lost their lives while trying to return to their native places was available. It also sought to know “whether the government provided any compensation or economic assistance to the victims’ families”. However, the ministry stated that since no such data was maintained there was no question of giving compensation to the victims’ next of kin.

17 MPs Test Positive For COVID as Session Begins: Report

Seventeen members of Parliament have tested positive for coronavirus in the mandatory tests carried out before the Monsoon Session started on Monday morning, NDTV reported.

Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 4:40 pm

Proceedings began for the Rajya Sabha at 3 pm on Monday. New members of the Upper House, including JMM's Shibu Soren and DMK's T Siva took oath. Tributes were then paid to former MPs Pranab Mukherjee, Beni Prasad Verma, Amar Singh and others who passed away, after which the House was adjourned till 4:40 pm, reported ANI.

Harivansh Singh Elected Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman; PM Lauds His ‘Unbiased Role’

NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh was elected as the deputy chairperson of the Rajya Sabha after a voice vote on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday, 14 September. “The respect I hold for Harivansh ji, each member of the House shares (that). He has earned this respect. His unbiased role in the Parliament strengthens our democracy,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quoted by ANI as saying in Rajya Sabha on Singh’s election. "After becoming an MP, Harivanshi ji has always ensured how all MPs can become more dutiful. The journalist inside him has stayed alive [sic]," Modi added. Meanwhile, Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad said:

“This is the second time he has been elected as the deputy chairman of the House. I congratulate him. He has been just to members of all parties.” Ghulam Nabi Azad, as quoted by ANI

359 Members Attended Proceedings of Lok Sabha on First Day: Secratariat

As many as 359 members attended proceedings of the Lok Sabha on the first day of the session, the Lower House secretariat said. According to House Speaker Om Birla, eight Bills were introduced and two were passed.

Bill Introduced in LS to Reduce Salaries of MPs by 30% for One Year

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday, a Bill that seeks to reduce for one year, the salaries of MPs by 30 percent "to meet the exigencies arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic”, reported PTI.

Congress Slams Centre for Introducing 3 Farmers-Related Bills

The Congress on Monday hit out at the Centre for introducing three farmers-related Bills in the Lok Sabha, alleging that they will give 'freedom' to corporates to "brutally exploit" farmers and take away the protection that minimum support price (MSP) provides, PTI reported.

'Grateful for Giving Responsibility to Someone Hailing from an Ordinary Family': Harivansh Singh

After being re-elected as the Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday, Harivansh Narayan Singh reportedly said, "I am grateful to all of you that you considered fit to give this important responsibility to a person who hails from a very ordinary family based in a village and who never went to an English-medium school:

Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 9 am Tomorrow

The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 9 am on Tuesday. The Upper House will be holding its sessions from 9 am to 1 pm from Tuesday, while the Lok Sabha will have proceedings from 3 pm to 7 pm. Meanwhile, a meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held at 1:30 pm on Tuesday at the Parliament House Annexe.

Rajya Sabha Adopts Motions to do Away With Question Hour, Private Members' Business