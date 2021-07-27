Monsoon Session: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh Attend BJP Parliamentary Party Meet

Parliament Monsoon Session 2021 LIVE
(Photo: The Quint)
Both houses of the parliament are expected to resume proceedings today, after they were adjourned on Monday, 26 July.
The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Monday, 26 July, amid uproar by members of the Opposition. However, two Bills were passed in the Lower House before it was adjourned – the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021.
Meanwhile, proceedings in the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 5 pm amid Opposition protests.
Earlier on Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi drove a tractor to reach the Parliament, in protest against the three contentious farm laws.
The Parliament resumed proceedings on Monday amid sloganeering over the snooping allegations in the 'Pegasus Project' reports
The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Monday congratulated weightlifter Mirabai Chanu for winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics
Both Houses of the Parliament also paid tribute to the martyrs of the Kargil War to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas
Both the Houses will meet daily from 11 am to 6 pm on all days
The Monsoon Session is likely to conclude on 13 August
PM Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and other BJP leaders on Tuesday reached Parliament for a BJP Parliamentary Party meeting.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined