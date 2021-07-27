Monsoon Session: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh Attend BJP Parliamentary Party Meet

Both houses of the parliament are expected to resume proceedings today, after they were adjourned on Monday, 26 July.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Monday, 26 July, amid uproar by members of the Opposition. However, two Bills were passed in the Lower House before it was adjourned – the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021.

Meanwhile, proceedings in the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 5 pm amid Opposition protests.

Earlier on Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi drove a tractor to reach the Parliament, in protest against the three contentious farm laws.