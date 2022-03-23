Parliament: Protests Erupt in LS, RS Against Hike in LPG, Petrol & Diesel Prices

Indian Parliament. Representational Image.
With the second leg of the Budget Session of Parliament underway, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resumed at 11 am on Wednesday, 23 March.
Protests erupted in both the Houses, with Opposition members sloganeering against the Narendra Modi government and demanding a rollback of the hike in prices of LPG, petrol, and diesel.
Earlier, Congress MPs had registered their protest at the Gandhi statue in Parliament, over the increase in prices of fuel and post-election inflation.
Fuel prices were hiked for the second day in a row on Wednesday, increasing another 80 paise for both petrol and diesel in Delhi.
On Tuesday, a ruckus had broken out over the hike in fuel prices, as Opposition parties staged a walkout from Lok Sabha in protest
Discussion and voting on the demands for grants under control of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways were held on Tuesday
The run of last 12 consecutive full sittings of Rajya Sabha without forced adjournments due to disruptions was interrupted when TMC insisted on admission of their notice on price rise
The second leg of the session is scheduled from 14 March to 8 April. Standing committees evaluated budgetary allocations in the recess after the first leg ended on 11 February
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said in Lok Sabha, "In all other countries in the world, only five percent of the pilots are female. In India over 15 percent of pilots are female. This is another example of women empowerment. There has been alot of changes in Aviation industry in last 20 to 25 years."
He added that earlier only big cities used to have airports, but now that has changed completely, Scindia claimed.
"This is the reason why Civil Aviation industry has become a key element of India's economy. The amount of employment generated in the industry is massive," Scindia said.
The resignation of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and SP leader Mohammad Azam Khan has been accepted, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Wednesday.
Both the House resumed their functioning at 12 pm.
Opposition members staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha in protest of the rising fuel prices, while Question Hour began in the Upper House.
Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm, amid loud protests by Opposition MPs against the fuel price hike and rising inflation.
Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm, amid protests by Opposition MPs against the fuel price hike and rising inflation.
Congress MP KC Venugopal has given a suspension notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, to discuss the issue of rising inflation and prices of fuel and LPG gas cylinder.
Referring to the Congress' notice under Rule 267, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that it is a general issue and dismissed to admit the notice.
Opposition members protested this and demanded a discussion on the price hike.
The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha resumed their functioning at 11 am on Wednesday.
Protests were seen in the Lok Sabha, with Opposition members sloganeering against the Narendra Modi government and demanding a rollback in the hike of fuel prices.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha, to discuss the last date fixed by the government for linking PAN with Aadhaar card, which is 31 March.
Congress MPs protest at the Gandhi statue in Parliament, over the increase in the prices of LPG cylinder gas and petrol & diesel.
The agenda of the Lok Sabha for the day is as follows:
Question Hour
Matters Under Rule 377
Discussion & Voting: Demands for Grants under the control of Ministry of Civil Aviation 2022-23 & Ministry of Commerce and Industry for 2022-23
The agenda of the Rajya Sabha for the day is as follows:
Question Hour
Reply to the discussion on Budget of J&K, 2022-23
Bills for consideration and return: The J&K Appropriation Bill, 2022
Discussion on the working of the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Labour & Employment
BJP MP Ram Kumar Verma has given a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha, to demand to revise the family income eligibility criteria for pre-Matric and post-Matric scholarships to SC/ST students.
Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil has given a Suspension of Business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, to discuss the increases in prices of LPG cooking gas and fuel prices.
