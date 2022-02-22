Pak PM Imran Khan Challenges PM Modi for Debate; India Yet To Respond

PM Khan's comments come at a time when Abdul Razzak Dawood, official advisor to Khan on commerce and investment, had said that trade between India and Pakistan would benefit both sides.
(Photo: The Quint)
Pakistan Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan told Russia TV on Tuesday, 22 February that he wants to have a televised debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Reuters reported.
"I would love to debate Narendra Modi on TV," Khan said in the interview.
He added that such a debate would help the two countries work on their strained relations and give a boost to the peace process.
The cricketer-turned-politician added that a debate would be beneficial to the billion-plus people of the Indian subcontinent, who have much to gain through better ties with Pakistan.
The Pakistan PM also said, "India became a hostile country, so trade with them became minimal," adding that he wanted to promote Pakistan's trade relations with all countries, Reuters reported.
He also added that currently, Pakistan's trading options are very limited – with Iran under crippling sanctions by the United States (US) and Afghanistan reeling from decades of conflict.
Pakistan, however, has good trade relations with China – a point that has constantly irked India because of difficult diplomatic relations between India and China, as well as the border clashes between them since May 2020.
Pakistan has also signed on to become a part of China's massive infrastructure project, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
The Indian government has not yet put out an official response regarding Khan's comments.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)