'Paid 20,000 Rupees By Handlers': Army Releases Video of Captured Teen Terrorist

He also revealed that he was trained in a LeT camp in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and infiltrated India with a group of six terrorists on 18 September.

Speaking about his initiation into the world of terror, the 19-year-old said that he lost his father at the age of seven, after which his family fell into a financial crisis.

“I took a job in a garment factory in Sialkot where I met Anas who used to recruit people for the LeT. Due to my situation, I went with him", he said.

He also shared details of weapons training he underwent with the Pakistan Army and the ISI at Camp Khyber Deli Habibullah.

On 18 September, the Indian Army launched a counter-infiltration operation in the Uri sector which spanned over nine days. One Pakistani infiltrator was killed during the operation.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)