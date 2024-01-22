'Ram Has Finally Come': Ayodhya Temple Opens as PM Modi Performs Pran Pratishtha

Amid much fanfare and presence of politicians, industrialist, and Bollywood celebrities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 22 January, performed the Pran Pratishtha ceremony to unveil the statue of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Calling it a new beginning, PM Modi said that the country's 500-year-long wait to is now over.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled in the presence of PM Modi (who was the Chief Yajman) and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat in the temple's 'garbha griha'.

Apart from the seers and saints, many leaders including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP governor Anandiben Patel, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu among others also attended the event.