78 Opposition MPs Suspended From Parliament for Protesting Over Security Breach

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha said that the opposition parties had been demanding that the home minister speak on the parliament security breach which took place last week.

“For the last several days, we have been demanding that the suspension of our MPs be revoked and that Home Minister issues a statement in the House," Chowdhury said.

Gaurav Gogoi, deputy leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, said that the suspension is equivalent to “bulldozing the opposition” in the house.

“They are bulldozing the opposition and crushing the moral rights of people in the House. It makes evident that they don't have the intention to run the House," Gogoi told PTI.

K Suresh, the Congress’ chief whip of said that the idea behind suspending so many MPs is to be able to pass legislations without resistance.

“They are going to suspend all Opposition leaders...They don't want Opposition Members in Lok Sabha...Without Opposition MPs, they have to pass very important legislations...That is why, they are doing this,” Suresh said.