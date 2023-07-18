Opposition Meet LIVE Updates: Talks Between 26 Parties Begin, 6 Points on Agenda

Opposition Meeting in Bengaluru LIVE Updates: The second day of talks between 26 Opposition parties began in Bengaluru on Tuesday, 18 July, with all party leaders having met for the first round on Monday.

While Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar skipped the first meeting on Monday, he arrived for the second day along with his daughter Supriya Sule.

The talks are expected to be held on several agendas including a name for the grouping, the formation of a committee of conveners, and seat-sharing formulas among others.

The meeting comes even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to hold a meeting of 38 parties in Delhi .

Ahead of the NDA meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Oppoosition meeting to call the Opposition parties an alliance of "corruption and dynasty politics."

