Opposition Meet LIVE Updates: Talks Between 26 Parties Begin, 6 Points on Agenda

Opposition Meeting LIVE Updates
Opposition Meeting in Bengaluru LIVE Updates: The second day of talks between 26 Opposition parties began in Bengaluru on Tuesday, 18 July, with all party leaders having met for the first round on Monday.
While Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar skipped the first meeting on Monday, he arrived for the second day along with his daughter Supriya Sule.
The talks are expected to be held on several agendas including a name for the grouping, the formation of a committee of conveners, and seat-sharing formulas among others.
The meeting comes even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to hold a meeting of 38 parties in Delhi .
Ahead of the NDA meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Oppoosition meeting to call the Opposition parties an alliance of "corruption and dynasty politics."
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar arrives for the opposition leaders meeting, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, 18 July, 2023.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar with CPI General Secretary D Raja, Congress leaders KC Venugopal, DK Shivakumar and others upon his arrival for the opposition leaders meeting, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, 18 July, 2023.
Several parties, including the Congress, said that the NDA meeting signified that the BJP is scared of the Opposition alliance.
While AAP leaders participated in the meeting on Monday, the Congress said that its opposition to the Delhi ordinance was not because of the meeting.
BJP chief JP Nadda on Monday said that the Opposition has no common programme other than defeating PM Modi.
Taking to Twitter after the conclusion of the first day of talks, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that all parties will work to "foster an agenda of social justice, inclusive development and national welfare."
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah later hosted all parties for a dinner.
TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that the outcome of the meeting will be beneficial for this country.
AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that PM Modi got a chance to rule the country for the past ten years and he made a "complete mess of almost every sector."
"He has created hatred amongst the people, the economy is in shambles, inflation is at its peak, there is unemployment in all sectors. It is time for the people of India to get rid of him, so all the like-minded parties are coming together," he said.
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said that that the country's constitution and democracy are being played with.
"Diversity which is the strength of this country is being destroyed. That's why we all have united to save the 'Idea of India'," she said.
JKNC chief Omar Abdullah said that the meeting is a continuation of the process that was started in Patna a few weeks ago.
"It is important that we put up a united stand against everything that is going wrong in this country, particularly the way in which the constitution is being eroded and the secular fabric of this country is being undermined. All sensible parties need to come together and unite in opposition to this," he said.
Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said that the Opposition parties have come together to save the country's democracy, constitution and brotherhood.
"The constitutional institutions of the country are being misused and the properties of the country are being sold. Instead of talking about the real issues like farmers, youth, inflation, only hatred is being talked about," he said.
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary said that the country needs a strong alternative to PM Modi.
"We need a strong alternative. Twe are in opposition today and the parties have experienced leaders. If we work unitedly today and take up issues of the people and struggle together, there is no chance that the government will be toppled in 2024," he said.
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said that Opposition unity is important to save democracy.
"The alliance is important to save the country and the democracy. It is important to save the farmers and labourers of the country. Good governance ended under Narendra Modi's rule," he said.
During a dinner on Monday night, all Opposition parties were asked to suggest a name for the joint alliance, news agency PTI reported.
The same is scheduled to be discussed during the meeting on Tuesday.
The parties are also expected to issue a joint declaration and set up a committee for the functioning of the grouping, which may be headed by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, the report added.
At the joint Opposition meet, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Congress is not interested in the post of prime minister, news agency ANI reported, quoting sources.
The meeting between 26 Opposition parties is underway in Bengaluru.
Representatives of all 26 parties have arrived for the meeting, which is scheduled to begin any minute.
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, who had opted out of the the first day of the joint Opposition meeting on Monday, arrived for the meet on Tuesday, 18 July.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP leaders Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh arrived for the Opposition meet in Bengaluru.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi arrive for the second day of the 26-party Opposition meet in Bengaluru.
Asserting that that those responsible for India's misery have set up shops, PM Modi said: "For the 26 for '24, he label is something else, the condition is something else. The truth is different from the song being sung. There are two guarantees offered at these shops - casteism and corruption. They have gathered in Bengaluru. I remember a song called "Ek chehre pe kai chehre."
"When they clicked in one frame, the nation only sees corruption. People call it an alliance of corruption," he said.
"Their label is that of a corruption guarantee of Rs 20 lakh crore. There is another speciality of this alliance - if there is somebody involved in a multi-crore scam, he is given special treatment. If the family is involved in corruption, they get even better treatment. If any current minister is jailed, he is invited as a special guest," he said.
"The owners of this shop of corruption are stanch supporters of dynasty politics," he said.
"A democracy is of the people, for the people, by the people. But the dynasts have only one policy - of the family, by the family, for the family. Family first, nation nothing is their mooto and inspitration," he said.
"They want to enslave the Constitution of India," he alleged.
Further alleging that dynasty politics never did right by the youth of the nation, he said: "Nafrat hai, ghotale hai, tushtikaran hai, mann kaale hain...(there is hate, scams, appeasement and black hearts)," he said.
"Their common minimum programme is to stop the progress of the nation," he added.
Posters targeting Nitish Kumar that were erected at Bengaluru's Chalukya Circle were removed by authorities.
The posters took jibes at Nitish Kumar over the collapse of the Sultanganj bridge.
Posters against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar put up ahead of the second day of the opposition leaders meeting, in Bengaluru, Monday night, July 17, 2023.
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar is en route to Bengaluru for the joint Opposition meeting.
This will be Sharad Pawar's first attendance after Ajit Pawar engineered a vertical split in the party and joined the Maharashtra government on 2 July.
The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting listed by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday is as follows:
Forming separate subcommittees for drafting a common agenda for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections
Strategising a joint programme for all parties
Deciding seat sharing on state-by-state basis
Deciding on a name for the alliance
Setting up a common secretariat
Suggesting reforms to the Election Commission, including the issue of EVMs
