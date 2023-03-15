One Year of AAP Govt in Punjab: The Highlights of Bhagwant Mann's Tenure So Far

The Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab completes one year in office on 16 March 2023.

Having won a massive 92-seat sweep in the 2022 Assembly elections - one of the biggest majorities the state has seen - the expectations were very high from the new AAP government. The expectations were also high because this was the first non-Congress, non-Akali government in over five decades in the state.

The Mann government's performance seems to be seen objectively, sifting through the noise of the national media.

Here's what the Bhagwant Mann government has done right and what they need to be concerned about.