'Nobody Gives Them Any Love': Rahul Gandhi's Support to Virat Kohli Amid Abuse

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi.
(Photo: PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 2 November, asked Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli to “forgive” trolls who have been targeting him with online abuse for India’s performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup being held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
“Dear Virat, these people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love. Forgive them. Protect the team,” Gandhi tweeted.
Kohli has been at the receiving end of much vitriol after India's back-to-back losses against Pakistan and New Zealand in the ongoing tournament.
Gandhi's show of support towards Kohli also comes amid online rape threats to his nine-month-old daughter. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday, 2 November, issued a notice to the Delhi Police Cyber Crime cell over the threats against the nine-month-old.
The Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports on rape threats to Vamika Kohli.
The DCW has directed the Cyber Crime to register an FIR, track down and arrest the alleged perpetrator, their press release stated.
Earlier, Kohli had stood up for his teammate Mohammad Shami, who suffered vile abuse after India’s loss to Pakistan.
"Attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing one can do as a human. That is a very sacred and personal thing. People take out their frustration because they have no understanding of what we do," he had told reporters.
Gandhi too had showed up with support for the beleaguered bowler, tweeting, "Mohammad Shami we are all with you. These people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love. Forgive them," he tweeted.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)