Nitish Kumar Will Be Put Behind Bars If LJP Comes to Power: Paswan

“I request you all to vote for LJP and implement ‘Bihar First, Bihari First’,” Paswan said. The Quint Bihar Elections 2020. Chirag Paswan and Nitish Kumar. | (Photo: PTI/Altered by The Quint) Politics “I request you all to vote for LJP and implement ‘Bihar First, Bihari First’,” Paswan said.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan while campaigning for the upcoming Bihar elections in Dumraon, Buxar on Sunday, 25 October, claimed that Janata Dal (United) head and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be put behind bars if the LJP comes to power, reported news agency ANI.

Targeting the Bihar CM, Paswan said: “Nitish Kumar and his officers will be behind bars if we come to power,” reported ANI.

Launching a series of attacks on Kumar, Paswan said: “Alcohol ban in Bihar has failed. Illicit liquor is widely being sold and Nitish Kumar is receiving kickbacks," ANI quoted Paswan as saying.

Taking to Twitter, Paswan requested people to vote for LJP candidates. “I request you all to vote for LJP and implement ‘Bihar First, Bihari First’. Everywhere else vote for BJP candidates” Paswan tweeted in Hindi. Paswan also asserted that the next state government will be a ‘Nitish free’ one. Chirag Paswan has repeatedly stressed his loyalty to PM Modi and expressed a desire to form a government with the BJP in Bihar. He has even gone to the extent of saying that his party would ensure BJP’s first chief minister in Bihar.

Meanwhile, the political battle between the LJP and the JD(U) has been brimming since Chirag Paswan left the NDA alliance, citing “ideological difference” with the JD(U). Earlier in October, the BJP expelled nine of its party leaders who quit to join Chirag Paswan's LJP. On 18 October, Paswan said that he was deeply hurt by the 'vote katwa' remark by BJP leaders in the run-up to the Bihar Assembly elections and it was an "insult" to his late father and Dalit leader Ram Vilas Paswan.

Bihar will be voting on 28 October, 3 and 7 November. The results will be announced on 10 November.

(With inputs from ANI)