Nitish Kumar to Launch Campaign Trail with Virtual Rallies Today

Ahead of the rally, Patna and various other towns have been dotted with posters, banners on its main roads. The Quint Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar | (Photo: PTI) Politics Ahead of the rally, Patna and various other towns have been dotted with posters, banners on its main roads.

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) President Nitish Kumar is all set to launch his party’s campaign trail from Monday, 12 October, ahead of Bihar Assembly elections.

The Bihar chief minister will hold a virtual rally to connect with lakhs of people through its dedicated digital platform JDUlive.com.

The rally was originally planned for 6 September but was postponed by a day due to week-long national mourning following the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

Nitish Kumar will be addressing people of several assembly segments, spread across half a dozen districts that go to polls in the first phase of elections, a top leader of the ruling party said, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Kumar Jha, JD(U) National General Secretary, said that he will be addressing people in a total of 35 assembly constituencies over the next couple of days.

“The campaign will be through virtual mode on 12 and 13 October. From 14 October, he is likely to fly to different parts to address election meetings, while remaining physically present,” Jha was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The digital platform for the campaign trail has been developed by a group of IITians from Bihar. It has been developed in a way that limits the scope for campaigning on the ground and according to detailed COVID-9 guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India, reported the Hindustan Times.

Jha also said that the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is chalking out PM Modi's campaign plan. Although the JD(U) doesn’t have details, the Bihar Chief Minister and Prime Minister Modi will be sharing the stage at a number of occasions. Ahead of the rally, Patna and various other towns have been dotted with posters, banners on its main roads to create the poll environment. Posters have been inked with “Nyay ke saath tarakki, Nitish ki baat pakki (Development with justice, that is what makes Nitish’s words assuring),” reported the Hindustan Times.

(With inputs from PTI and Hindustan Times)