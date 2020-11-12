Nitish Kumar Should Quit NDA and Bless Tejashwi: Digvijaya Singh

In a series of tweets, Digvijaya Singh mentioned that the BJP has reduced Nitish Kumar’s stature with its strategy. The Quint Digvijaya Singh. | (Photo: PTI) Politics In a series of tweets, Digvijaya Singh mentioned that the BJP has reduced Nitish Kumar’s stature with its strategy.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday, 11 November, said that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar should quit the National Democratic Alliance and support Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashwi Yadav as chief minister. This comes a day after the NDA won the Bihar elections with a slim majority.



In a series of tweets, Digvijaya Singh mentioned that the Bharatiya Janata Party has reduced Nitish Kumar’s stature with its strategy. “BJP reduced Nitish's stature by diplomacy and ended the legacy of Ram Vilas Paswan ji. Since 1967 BJP has increased its stature in every coalition governments and weakened all socialist secular ideological political unions,” Singh tweeted.

Slamming the BJP, Singh said the party takes the support of other parties till the time it flourishes. “BJP is like a vine, it takes the support of another tree and flourishes while the tree dries up. Nitish ji, Lalu Yadav and you fought together and he went to jail. Give up the BJP-RSS ideology and bless Tejashwi. Don't let this vine-like BJP grow in Bihar,” Digvijaya Singh tweeted.

Singh in his tweets also advised Nitish Kumar to leave Bihar and enter national politics. “ Nitish ji, Bihar is small for you, you should enter the national politics. Do not let the Union's policy of “divide and rule”. Help all socialists believe in the secular ideology. Do consider,” the former Madhya Pradesh CM said.

Singh also said that Rahul Gandhi is the “only leader in the country fighting a battle of ideology.”

“Today the only leader in the country is Rahul Gandhi who is fighting the battle of ideology. NDA's allies must understand politics is ideology. Any person who abandons ideology and compromises for his selfishness due to his ambition does not remain alive in politics for long,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Digvijaya Singh also said that the Congress winning seven of the 16 seats in the Gwalior-Chambal region showed the rise of a “new Congress.” “People thought the Congress would end after the departure of Scindia ji. But a new Congress has stood up,” Singh tweeted in Hindi. In the Malwa, Nimar and Bundelkhand regions, the results were not in the favour of the Congress, admitted Singh. “The Congress fought as a unit; there were no complaints of factionalism anywhere,” he said.