Newspaper Front Pages Coloured in Saffron Hue After BJP's Triumph in 4 States

(Photo: The Quint)
After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scripted historic wins in the Assembly elections of four states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur – the front pages of leading newspapers on Friday played to the saffron beat.
Praises also poured in for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its spectacular performance in the Punjab Assembly election, and its relegation of the state's traditional political parties.
The Indian Express' banner headline said: "BJP, AAP, BJP, BJP, BJP," indicating four wins for the saffron party and one for Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.
On the other hand, The Times of India's banner headline read, "BJP Breaks Cycle in UP; AAPheaval in Punjab," as the BJP became the only party in the last 30 years to win a second consecutive term in UP.
Hindustan Times showed BJP supporters celebrating the party's win by playing Holi with saffron colour.
"Saffron Holi in Heartland," the newspaper's front page headline said.
Business Standard emphasised the party's total domination of the polls, saying, "BJP drubs Opposition 4-1."
The Telegraph delved into the ideological affiliations of the BJP, terming Uttar Pradesh as "Hindutva Pradesh" in its front page banner headline, adding, "Quiet flows the Shav Vahini of secularism."
In the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, the BJP won 255 out of the total 403 seats in the house. In Goa, it garnered 20 out of the total 40 seats, 47 out of the total 70 seats in Uttarakhand, and 32 out of the total 60 seats in Manipur.
AAP dominated the Punjab Assembly election, winning 92 out of the total 117 seats.
