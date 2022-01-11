NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Says Party in Talks With TMC, Congress For Goa Alliance

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday, 11 January, said his party is in talks with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Congress for the upcoming Goa polls.

"In Uttar Pradesh, we are going to contest elections with Samajwadi Party and other smaller parties," he said.

The development comes a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, 10 January, met senior party leaders P Chidambaram and KC Venugopal to "strategise over the upcoming Goa assembly elections".

(This is a developing story and will be updated)