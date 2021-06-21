Narada Case: Mamata Moves SC Against HC Order on Filing Affidavits

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has moved the Supreme Court after the Calcutta High Court denied her permission to file an affidavit in the Narada bribery case, over her role on 17 May when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested four Trinamool Congress leaders in connection with the case, reported news agency ANI.
West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak has also moved the apex court over the same denial by Calcutta HC.
The matter is likely to be heard on Tuesday, the report said.
According to IANS, the Supreme Court on Friday had agreed to hear the appeals against the Calcutta High Court order denying CM Banerjee and Ghatak from filing the affidavits.
A bench comprising Justices Hemant Gupta and V. Ramasubramanian, in its order, said: "Tushar Mehta, SG has put appearance on behalf of the respondents. Let a copy of these petitions be served upon the office of the Solicitor General. At the joint request of the parties, list the matters on 22 June. We hope that the High Court will not take up the matter on 21 June and 22 June."
A five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on 9 June, hearing the CBI's application for transfer of the Narada case from the special CBI court to the high court, had said it will consider later the affidavits by Banerjee and Ghatak.
Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for Ghatak, had said that the minister was attending the cabinet meeting and was not on the court premises at the time of hearing. He emphasised that the CBI had addressed the court virtually.
Solicitor General Mehta had contended before the court that the affidavits cannot be accepted on the ground of delay as they were filed after the completion of his arguments. On 9 June, the high court had decided to consider later the affidavits filed by Banerjee and Ghatak.
(With inputs from ANI and IANS.)
