Narada Case: Mamata Moves SC Against HC Order on Filing Affidavits

A five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on 9 June, hearing the CBI's application for transfer of the Narada case from the special CBI court to the high court, had said it will consider later the affidavits by Banerjee and Ghatak.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for Ghatak, had said that the minister was attending the cabinet meeting and was not on the court premises at the time of hearing. He emphasised that the CBI had addressed the court virtually.

Solicitor General Mehta had contended before the court that the affidavits cannot be accepted on the ground of delay as they were filed after the completion of his arguments. On 9 June, the high court had decided to consider later the affidavits filed by Banerjee and Ghatak.

