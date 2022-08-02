Parliament Live | ‘There Is No Collapse of the Rupee:’ Finance Minister in RS

Parliament Monsoon Session 2022 Live Updates: As Monsoon Session of the Parliament continues, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings convened at 11 am on Tuesday, 2 August.

Respinding to a question in the Upper House, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "There is no collapse of the rupee. Indian rupee’s fluctuations are more vs the dollar. The performance of rupee is much better than any of the peer currencies."

Question hour is currently underway in the Upper House. In the Lok Sabha the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021 is up for consideration and passing.

Addressing the Lok Sabha amid protests by the Opposition over price rise, Nirmala Sitharaman had said on Monday that there was no question of India going into recession. She had further said that India continued to be the fastest-growing economy.

Terming her reply "disappointing," Congress MPs had staged a walkout from the House, following which members of the DMK also walked out in protest.