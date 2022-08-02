Parliament Live | ‘There Is No Collapse of the Rupee:’ Finance Minister in RS

Parliament Monsoon Session 2022 Live Updates
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Parliament Monsoon Session 2022 Live Updates: As Monsoon Session of the Parliament continues, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings convened at 11 am on Tuesday, 2 August.
Respinding to a question in the Upper House, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "There is no collapse of the rupee. Indian rupee’s fluctuations are more vs the dollar. The performance of rupee is much better than any of the peer currencies."
Question hour is currently underway in the Upper House. In the Lok Sabha the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021 is up for consideration and passing.
Addressing the Lok Sabha amid protests by the Opposition over price rise, Nirmala Sitharaman had said on Monday that there was no question of India going into recession. She had further said that India continued to be the fastest-growing economy.
Terming her reply "disappointing," Congress MPs had staged a walkout from the House, following which members of the DMK also walked out in protest.
The Monsoon Session, which began on 18 July, is scheduled to end on 12 August
23 Rajya Sabha MPs from the Opposition – including seven from the TMC and three from the AAP – were suspended from the proceedings of Parliament the previous week
Four Lok Sabha MPs of the Congress were suspended for the remainder of the Monsoon Session last Monday
A shouting match ensued in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, with Union Minister Smriti Irani attacking Sonia Gandhi over a Congress leader's alleged derogatory remarks against President Murmu
The Lok Sabha last Wednesday passed the National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021
The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Weapon of Mass Destruction Bill amid sloganeering by the members of the Opposition who were protesting against the arrest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut
Rajya Sabha MP Luizinho Faleiro said, "In the last 6 months, rupee has depreciated 28 times by 34 percent. Can the minister assure us that something will be done by the government to arrest the collapse of the rupee?"
She added, "If you compare the rupee with other currencies, it is appreciating in its value. Let’s understand the context...there is no collapse."
While answering another question by Congress leader Vivek Tankha, Sitharaman said, “Interventions which are happening from the RBI side are for containing the volatility which is happening between the Indian rupee and dollar. Even the intervention being made is not to determine the value - increase it or decrease it for the rupee. It is to allow it to find its course."
Parliamentary party meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was held in the Parliament Library building in Delhi on Tuesday.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the BJP chief JP Nadda discussed 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and programmes to be conducted from 9 August to 15 August, including campaigning for 'Har Ghar Tiranga'.
He said, "Various cultural programmes will be conducted. Tiranga bike rally for MPs to be taken out from Red Fort to Parliament."
Joshi further said, "We will be meeting again on 5 August regarding vice-presidential polls."
Congress leader Manish Tiwari on Monday called Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's reply in Lok Sabha over price rise "disappointing."
"Finance Minister's reply was disappointing. Attitude of govt is there is no inflation in country, people are not suffering. Everything is hunky dory. If that's your response to concerns of Opposition articulating the voice of 140 crore people in the country, why listen?" he said.
The Indian economy is showing "very positive" signs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. Here are some other remarks made by her in the Lok Sabha:
"India's eight infrastructure sectors, all of them grew in double digits for a second consecutive month in June."
"The gross NPAs of banks are at a six-year low of 5.9 percent. India's debt to GDP ratio at 56.21 percent in FY22, much lower than many nations."
"Prices of edible oils have corrected sharply following steps taken by government."
"We expect the industry to invest Rs 2-3 lakh crore in two years on 5G and 4G."
"India has sufficient forex reserves; economic fundamentals are perfect."
