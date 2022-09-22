'Fed Up Of Toxicity...We Aren't Foes': Shahid Siddiqui on Meeting Mohan Bhagwat

On 20 Septemer, The Quint broke the story that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat recently held a closed door meeting with a group of five 'eminent' Muslims – former Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung, former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi, Rashtriya Lok Dal National Vice President Shahid Siddiqui, former Vice Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University Lieutenant General (Retired) Zameer Uddin Shah, and businessman-philanthropist Saeed Shervani.

From the RSS side, Sah Sarkaryavah Krishna Gopal was also present in addition to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

After the story was published, we had a detailed conversation with Shahid Siddiqui on what prompted him to meet Mohan Bhagwat, what happened at the meeting, and what is likely to happen next.