Modi is Ram to My Hanuman, Tear Open My Chest & See: Chirag Paswan

Ahead of Assembly elections in Bihar, LJP leader Chirag Paswan, on Friday, 16 October, said that he doesn't need photos of PM Modi in his campaign, as PM Modi was the Ram to his Hanuman. "He lives in my heart, I am his Hanuman. If needed, I'll tear open my chest and show it," Chirag Paswan said.

Ahead of Assembly elections in Bihar, LJP leader Chirag Paswan, on Friday, 16 October, said that he doesn’t need photos of PM Modi in his campaign, as he was the Ram to his Hanuman. In a video shared by ANI, Chirag Paswan said that nobody needs to worry about him using PM Modi’s photos in his campaign for Bihar Assembly elections.

“I don’t need to use PM Modi’s photos for campaigning. He lives in my heart, I am his Hanuman. If needed, I’ll tear open my chest and show it.” Chirag Paswan

According to NDTV, he also said that Nitish Kumar needed the PM’s photos as he was “insecure”. Further, according to NDTV, Paswan, amid backlash for his criticism of BJP leaders, claimed that he felt “hurt” by BJP leaders’ comments, but he wasn’t going to waver from his goal of establishing a government with the BJP in Bihar. NDTV also reported that Paswan alleged that following the demise of his father Ram Vilas Paswan, Nitish Kumar had snubbed him.



"I touched his feet and he ignored me. Everyone saw that,” said Chirag Paswan talking about when Nitish Kumar had visited the airport to pay tribute to Ram Vilas Paswan after his body was flown from Delhi to Patna. "I am shocked that because of our personal feelings, we even forget basic shishtachar (courtesy),” Chirag Paswan further said, claiming that the CM had not even said a word to his mother since his father’s demise. According to NDTV, BJP has decided to side with Nitish in Bihar, even as Paswan’s party remains an ally at the Centre.

Chirag is Misleading People, We Don’t Have a B-Team: Javadekar

In response to Paswan’s claim from Thursday in which he said he intended to fight Nitish Kumar with BJP leaders including Amit Shah, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said:

“Chirag Paswan has chosen a separate path in Bihar; he is trying to mislead people by taking the names of senior BJP leaders. We don’t have any B or C team. NDA will get three-fourth majority. Chirag’s party will be left as a vote-cutter party.”