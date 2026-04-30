Memoir, Rahul Gandhi, War-Mongers: Ex-Army Chief Naravane's Most Candid Tell-All

“India stands out starkly for this very sterling quality that our armed forces have stayed away from politics and are absolutely apolitical,” said former Chief of Army Staff, MM Naravane.

Embroiled in a political controversy over his unpublished memoir recently himself, a rare occurrence for somebody in his position in a country such as ours, he asserted that the Indian armed forces will work with the government “no matter what party is in power,” but that doesn’t mean that the Army is politicised.