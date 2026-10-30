BJP Loses Varanasi, Cong Zero in Karnataka: Big Picture from MLC Poll Results

BJP: Meerut Graduates, Agra Graduates, Lucknow Teachers, Meerut Teachers, Bareilly-Moradabad Teachers, Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers.

SP: Allahabad-Jhansi Graduates, Lucknow Graduates, Varanasi Graduates, Varanasi Teachers, Agra Teachers.

The SP's wins in Varanasi and Lucknow are symbolic as they happen to be the Lok Sabha constituencies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. In contrast,t he BJP managed to win in CM Yogi Adityanath's turf.

A few observers are seeing this as Yogi Adiyanath's way of asserting his dominance both within the BJP and outside ahead of the Assembly elections.

The Agra Teachers win for the SP is also being seen as the result of a tactical shift by a section of BSP supporters.

Though the eligible voters in MLC elections are limited and turnout usually remains low, this will serve as a morale booster for the SP ahead of the Assembly elections earlier next year.