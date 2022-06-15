'Political Vendetta': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Calls Out ED Action Against Gandhis

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Khazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Tuesday, 14 June, called out the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government for using Enforcement Directorate (ED) to act against the Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The ED had on 1 June summoned both the leaders in connection with the National Herald money laundering case and is currently questioning Rahul Gandhi for the same.

Calling the ED investigation against Gandhis an "outrageous act of political vendetta," he also said the that the saffron party was making the probe agency target the Congress party to divert attention from pressing issues of common man and to save itself from the public ire.