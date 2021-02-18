‘Metroman’ E Sreedharan Says He is Joining BJP, Could Fight Polls

BJP Kerala President K Surendran made the announcement in Kozhikode on Thursday. “I have to inform you of very important news. A son of Kerala who is globally renowned is to become part of the BJP. ‘Metroman’ Sreedharan, the pride of Kerala who raised the reputation of Kerala in the world has decided to work with the BJP. He has informed that he will now onwards work joining the BJP," Surendran said.

He will officially join the party during the Vijaya Yatra, a political rally to be led by Surendran, the BJP leader added. The rally will begin from Kasaragod, the northern district of Kerala on February 21. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will flag off the rally.

"Both the two political fronts in the state (United Democratic Front and Left Democratic Front) had opposed Sreedharan. Both the fronts would take commission for every developmental activity in the state. It was when Sreedharan took a stand against the commission that Oommen Chandy (former Chief Minister and Congress leader) harmed him and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took a similar stand,” Surendran alleged.

However, it’s not clear if Sreedharan will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. Sreedharan told TNM that it's for the BJP to decide whether he will contest.