Kerala's ‘Metroman’ E Sreedharan Cites Age, Quits Active Politics

In a surprise move, technocrat E Sreedharan, popularly known as the 'Metroman', on Thursday, 16 December, said that he was quitting active politics.

Sreedharan, who is credited with helping construct India’s first metro in Kolkata, cited his age as the primary reason behind his decision.

Speaking to the media at his hometown in Malappuram, he said, "Many people do not know, I am 90 years old now and I am in the advanced stage as far as my age is considered. When I say I am quitting active politics, it doesn't mean I am leaving politics.”