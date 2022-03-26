Congress Says Will Launch 3-Phase Campaign To Protest Against Rising Fuel Prices

The Congress party on Saturday, 26 March, announced that it will launch 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan,' a three-phase protest against rising fuel prices, across India between 31 March and 7 April.

Lashing out at the central government over rising fuel prices, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the every day increase in prices had proved that the dictum for the PM Narendra Modi-led government was “Fleece the People, Fill Coffers.”

Surjewala alleged that the BJP government had earned Rs 26 lakh crore in eight years by increasing excise duty on petrol and diesel.