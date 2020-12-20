Mayors of BJP-Led MCDs End Protest Outside CM Kejriwal’s Residence

Almost a fortnight after they began a sit-in outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, mayors and councilors of three Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled municipal corporations in city ended their protest on Saturday, 19 December, following a Delhi High Court order, reported Hindustan Times.

The protest was held over allegations of the Aam Aadmi Party government’s alleged failure to pay around Rs 13,000 crore, that were due to the MCDs.