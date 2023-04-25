Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Delhi Excise Policy Case: Manish Sisodia Named in CBI Chargesheet for 1st Time

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Manish Sisodia Named in CBI Chargesheet for 1st Time

The other persons mentioned in the chargesheet are Babu Gorantla, Amandeep Singh, and Arjun Pandey.
The Quint
Politics
Published:

Manish Sisodia. 

|

(Photo: Facebook/Manish Sisodia) 

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Manish Sisodia.&nbsp;</p></div>

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia was on Tuesday, 25 April, named in a chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The central agency also named Hyderabad-based CA Butchi Babu Gorantla, a private person named Arjun Pandey, and a liquor trader named Amandeep Singh in the chargesheet, news agency PTI reported.

The charges applied include Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 201 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code, and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI had filed its last chargesheet in connection with the case on 25 November last year.

Also ReadDelhi Court Dismisses Manish Sisodia's Bail Plea in Excise Policy Case

This comes days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was questioned for almost nine hours by the CBI in connection with the case.

Sisodia was arrested on 26 February - over six months after the first FIR was registered in the liquor policy case after the matter was highlighted by Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena.

(With inputs from PTI.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT