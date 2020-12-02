CM Mamata’s Address at Oxford Union Debate Cancelled; TMC Irked

The Oxford Union debating society on Wednesday, 2 December, cancelled the virtual address of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the last moment citing “unforeseen circumstances.”
The West Bengal Home Department took to Twitter to announce the same.
“While Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, was scheduled to address the Oxford Union debating society today afternoon, the organisers have suddenly sought postponement and rescheduling of the programme at the last moment!” the department tweeted.
“The request has been made telephonically from the organisers’ end, citing some unforeseen problems, a brief while ago. The programme with Oxford Union today stands cancelled,” it said.
According to NDTV, Mamata was scheduled to address ‘The Oxford Union Debate’ around 2:30 pm, but the organisers informed of the cancellation at 1:50 pm.
After the cancellation, the TMC alleged ‘political pressure from the highest level.’
“This is unprecedented... A programme planned months ahead was cancelled a few minutes before the event was scheduled to start. This is not the first time that such a thing has happened. Earlier, too, her programmes at international fora and foreign visits have been cancelled at the eleventh hour. All sorts of pressure were applied from the highest level to stop Mamata Banerjee's address. We condemn such politics," a TMC parliamentarian told PTI.
Hindustan Times reported that the union later sent a letter to Goutam Sanyal, principal secretary to Banerjee.
“I sincerely hope that the Hon’ble Chief Minister will understand, and might honour us with her esteemed presence at the earliest possible convenience to you. With your permission, I will pass your details onto my successor, to whom I hand over this Friday,” Beatrice Barr, president of the OU wrote in her letter to Sanyal, as quoted by Hindustan Times.
(With inputs from NDTV, Hindustan Times and PTI.)
