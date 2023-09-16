'Modi Government Failed to Deliver': Mallikarjun Kharge at CWC Meet in Hyderabad

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former party President Sonia Gandhi at the CWC meet in Hyderabad.
(Photo: Congress)
First meeting of the newly constituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) commenced in Telangana's Hyderabad on Saturday, 16 September.
Addressing the meeting, which started after a flag-hoisting ceremony, party President Mallikarjun Kharge pressed on several issues including the role of Congress as the main Opposition party, failure of the Narendra Modi government in controlling inflation and unemployment, Manipur violence, and problems faced by farmers and labourers across the country.
Some highlights from Kharge's speech:
The Congress President started his addressing by emphasising on the importance of selecting Hyderabad as the venue for the CWC meet.
"The first meeting of the CWC, constituted in August 2023, is being held at Hyderabad on a historic occasion. On 17 September 1948, 13 months after India's independence, Hyderabad also achieved freedom. I want to congratulate my friends from Telangana for this feat," Kharge said.
It must be noted that the state of Telangana is scheduled to go for elections in or before December 2023 where the Congress is facing a tough competition from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).
While highlighting the ethnic conflict in Manipur recent spate of communal violence in Haryana's Nuh, Kharge said that such incidents 'tarnish the image of India'.
"The country is at crossroads today facing many internal challenges. The entire nation is witnessing the tragic events still unfolding in Manipur. Modi government allowed the fire of Manipur to reach Nuh in Haryana. These incidents tarnish the image of modern, progressive, and secular India," Kharge said.
As he alleged that the Modi government has 'failed to deliver' on all important fronts, Kharge appreciated Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra for its attempt to bridge this communal divide.
In his speech, Kharge claimed that India, under the Modi government, is facing 'record unemployment' and the 'inequality gap is continuously deepening'.
"Our economy is in grave danger today. Inflation and rise in prices of all essential commodities has adversely affected the lives of the poor and common people. To add to the sorrows, a young country like ours is facing the grave challenge of record unemployment. The inequality gap is continuously deepening. On top of this, the Modi government is handing over the prized PSUs of the country built since independence to a few crony-capitalist friends," he alleged.
"Today 27 INDIA parties stand together on fundamental issues of importance. After three successful meetings, the INDIA Alliance is forging ahead to combat the anti-people and anti-democratic BJP Government. Perturbed at this development, the BJP Government is resorting to vindictive action against Opposition parties. We also strongly condemn the Government’s attempts to stifle opposition in Parliament and curtail public scrutiny in the Parliament," he added.
