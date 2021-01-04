Malegaon Blast: Pragya Thakur Appears; NIA Court Adjourns Hearing

In the previous date of hearing, on 19 December 2020, Thakur had skipped court claiming that she was unwell. That was the second time in a month that she failed to appear before the court.

At the time, Thakur had said that she had been hospitalised in Delhi.

The special court had asked all the accused to remain present before it on that day. However, only Lt Col Prasad Purohit, Ramesh Upadhyay, Sameer Kulkarni, Ajay Rahikar and Sudhakar Dwiwedi appeared before the court. The remaining accused — Pragya Singh Thakur, Ramesh Upadhayay, Sudhakar Diwedi and Sudhakar Chaturvedi — could not appear before the court.