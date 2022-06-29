Maharashtra Live: 'Will Be in Mumbai on Thursday for Floor Test', Says Shinde

As the dramatic political crisis in Maharashtra continues to unfold, rebel MLA Eknath Shinde on Wednesday, 29 June, said that the floor test in the Assembly would take place on Thursday and that the rebel MLAs would return to Mumbai the same day for it.

On Tuesday, BJP leader, and former Maharashtra CM, Devendra Fadnavis, met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and requested a floor test. He claimed that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government is in minority since 39 MLAs had decided to side with the Eknath Shinde-led rebel faction.

Earlier, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had convened a state Cabinet meeting in Mumbai. The CM had appealed to the rebel MLAs to return to Mumbai and talk to him.

Uddhav's appeal came hours after rebel leader Eknath Shinde on Tuesday morning said, "We will return to Mumbai soon. We are still in the Shiv Sena."