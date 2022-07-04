Maharashtra Live: Eknath Shinde-BJP Government To Face Floor Test Today

High drama is set to unfold in the Maharashtra Assembly as the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government will face a trust vote to prove the majority of their government in a floor test on Monday, 4 July.

In a blow to the Uddhav Thackeray camp, a day before the crucial trust vote, the newly appointed speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly, Rahul Narvekar on Sunday night, removed Shiv Sena MLA Ajay Chaudhary as the legislative party leader.

A letter issued by the Speaker’s office reinstated the new Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the Shiv Sena's legislative party leader and also recognised the appointment of Bharat Gogawale as the chief whip of the Sena, removing Sunil Prabhu.

Uddhav Thackeray resigned on 29 June as Maharashtra chief minister. A day later, rebel MLA Shinde swore in to the post. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra's deputy CM.

Thackeray had given in after a long-drawn rebellion within his party with 39 MLAs shifting their allegiance to Shinde.