Maharashtra Live: Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut Dare Rebels To Quit Shiv Sena

Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE News Updates.
(Photo: The Quint)
As the stand-off between 'rebel' Shiv Sena MLAs led by state Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray continues, the future of the ruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance looks increasingly uncertain. As per the latest development, Shinde has called for a meeting of all MLAs camping at the Guwahati hotel at 12 pm to discuss the future course of action.
Meanwhile, Thackeray dared Shinde and other 'rebels' to contest elections and form a party in the name of their own fathers and not Balasaheb Thackeray. "If you (rebel camp) have the courage, seek votes in the name of your fathers. Balasaheb’s name cannot be used by others. The Shiv Sena is like fire, do not put your feet in it, you will be scorched,” he said after the rebel MLAs named their faction of the party – Shiv Sena Balasaheb.
Sena workers vandalised homes and offices of several 'rebel' MLAs including Eknath Shinde's office in Thane.
Protests were organised outside Shinde's office in support of the disgruntled MLA where effigies of Uddhav Thackeray were burnt by party cadre.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar held a meeting with Uddhav Thackeray.
The Assembly Secretariat on Saturday, 25 June, called upon Maharashtra Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, seeking legal advice on the current political crisis.
Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Friday, 24 June, had said that the party cadre will take to the streets if needed.
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said that rebel leader Eknath Shinde will support the BJP to form the government in the state.
The Sena on Thursday, 23 June, said that the party will even consider the rebel group's demand of quitting the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.
Aaditya Thackeray in a statement to the media dared the 'rebel' MLAs to quit the Shiv Sena and face elections. "If you think what we have done is wrong, then resign and face elections. We are ready," he said.
In an early morning tweet, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut took a dig at rebel MLAs saying they won't be able to hide in Guwahati for long and will eventually have to return to Mumbai.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut took a dig at 'rebel' MLAs stating that people will only accept a Shiv Sena which is led by Uddhav Thackeray. "Those who have left the party should use the name of their fathers to seek vote," he said.
Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been discharged from hospital after recovery from Covid-19.
Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari who was admitted to a hospital on 22 June after testing positive for COVID-19 is likely to be discharged today.
As per sources, Eknath Shinde has called a meeting of all 'rebel' MLAs currently camping at a hotel in Guwahati to discuss the future course of action as far as the stand-off within the Shiv Sena is concerned.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)