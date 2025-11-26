Maharashtra Local Body Polls: 600+ Voters at Two Coaching Institutes In Nanded

On 20 November, the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) published the draft voter rolls for the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections, tentatively scheduled for early 2026. Political parties were given a seven-day window to raise objections about discrepancies in the lists. However, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) have both requested an extension of this deadline.

Aaditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) tweeted that the voter list is riddled with issues, such as duplicate and triplicate entries, fake addresses, and identity cards lacking essential details like EPIC numbers, photos, and addresses. Despite these claims, the poll body has not yet addressed these concerns.

The Quint independently analysed the draft voter list for Ward No. 5 in Nanded Waghala Corporation, which has 23,661 registered voters, and we found several anomalies.

Over 600 voters were registered at two NEET coaching institutes, and 3,587 entries listed 'Not Applicable' (NA) for addresses. Additionally, duplicate entries with bogus addresses were discovered.

