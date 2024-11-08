Doubt if Lawrence-Salman Enmity Led to Baba's Murder: Zeeshan Siddique Interview

I don't know. I asked the Mumbai police, so I told them that everyone should be interrogated. And everyone, regardless of how many years he's been with us, everyone should be interrogated.

But I don't know. It's been 25 days now. And all I have heard is 'this person has been caught, that person has been caught'. But if you tell me that the main people are not being found, then what are you doing?

The fact that it happened outside my office is something which is not settling with me, it's not a spot where you regularly find him.

I remember my friend Danial was with me, and we were at this restaurant, which is about a minute away. And, I said, "I want idli what do you want?" And Danial's phone rang and he said, "baba bhai pe firing hui" (Baba Siddique has been shot at). For five seconds, it didn't resonate with me. And then I ran barefoot towards my office and my guards and my people put me a car. They said we don't know where the shooters are. And I said, "No, it's not possible, will he survive?" I started crying and asking random people that. Who had they come for? I've been told they had come for both of us. Both our pictures were found on their phone.

But I know for the fact that we both were fighting for the people's rights and for their homes, and maybe, somebody did not like that. And, they thought that they have to clear the hurdle.