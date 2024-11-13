'Nawab Malik Joined Hands with NCP-BJP Because...': Fahad Ahmad Interview

"Sometimes I say that because of whatever I do, Swara's career has been compromised. She tells me that I quit high paying jobs to do this. We just conclude that if we get the chance, we would do it all over again. If we were doing what we used to, we would not have been happy. Today, we are," said Fahad Ahmad, activist-turned-politician who is contesting the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections from Mumbai's Anushakti Nagar.

Married to Bollywood star Swara Bhasker, Fahad is contesting on a Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCPSP) ticket against Sana Malik, daughter of NCP heavyweight Nawab Malik.

The seat is considered to be Malik's bastion with him having won it twice in the past three elections. But Ahmad had a grievance after being asked about beating Malik's political legacy.