NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Gets Income Tax Notices; Calls Them 'Love Letters'

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, has reportedly been served notices regarding his election affidavits in 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2020 by the Income Tax department on Thursday, 30 June.

This happened on the same day when Eknath Shinde took over as Maharashtra Chief Minister after toppling the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance.

Taking a swipe at the notices, Pawar called them "love letters".

In a series of tweets in Marathi, starting with this one, he said, "This device is utilised against those people who hold views different than those of the Centre. I have received such a love letter from the Income Tax department. The information that I filled in my undertaking form back in 2004, when I was gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections, is being questioned now."