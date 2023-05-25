Assume Nothing, Expect Anything: 3 Big Cracks in MVA's Talks for 2024 Elections

The issue of the 'big brother' status emerged when Ajit Pawar in an address to party workers in Kolhapur on 20 May clearly staked claim on it.

"We are a constituent of the MVA. We have to keep the front strong. Your prominence within the MVA will remain only if you are strong. Congress had more seats in every previous election. We had to play the role of the younger brother while allotting seats. But now, we have become the bigger brother than the Congress because they have 44 seats and 54 seats. Uddhav Thackeray had 56 MLAs. This is math," Ajit Pawar said.

Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan, however, downplayed Pawar's comments on Tuesday saying that "there is no big brother or younger brother in the alliance, we are like triplets."