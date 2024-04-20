Lok Sabha Elections: Voting in Phase 1 Marred By Poll Violence, Booth Capturing

However, polling concluded peacefully in Tamil Nadu, which saw a voter turnout of 72.09 percent. The state's chief electoral officer Satyabrata Sahoo said that voting proceeded peacefully throughout the state, with minor incidents reported. He added that though there were reports of glitches in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), but they were promptly rectified.

Meanwhile, six districts of Nagaland saw close to no polling in the wake of a “call to abstain” from elections called by the Eastern Naga People’s Organization (ENPO) on 18 April to press for their demand for autonomy.

According to a report by The Indian Express, even though the overall voter turnout Nagaland stood at 56%, Nagaland CEO R Vyasan said, “Going by the overall voter turnout, it appears not much voting has taken place in the region.”