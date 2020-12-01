Mamata’s Nephew Gets Notice For Calling BJP’s Dilip Ghosh ‘Gunda’

West Bengal's BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Monday sent a legal notice to Trinamool Congress MP and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee for calling him a 'goon and mafia'. The legal notice served to Banerjee said that the Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP from Diamond Harbour will have to tender unconditional apology and withdraw the statement within the next three days. Ghosh also termed junior Banerjee as 'khokababu' (kid) in politics.

“Political leaders should have a sense of political courtesy. Politicians should think before saying something. The politician who is calling me a mafia should explain to the people about the lifestyle he leads. He stays in a residential building worth Rs 7 crore. People will understand everything and they will give a befitting reply to them.” Ghosh said in a press conference.

What Did Banerjee Say?

According to sources, the notice was sent to Banerjee via email. If he does not respond to the communication, “strong legal steps” would be taken against the Trinamool second-in-command. While addressing a rally on Sunday, Trinamool youth wing president Banerjee had said that no BJP leader, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has the guts to call him by his name and instead they use innuendos like 'bhaipo' or 'bhatija' (nephew) to hurl verbal attacks at him.

“While attacking me, all political parties, including the BJP, Congress and CPI-M, address me as ‘bhaipo’. They do not call me by my name. Even the prime minister does not have the guts to call me by my name and not even other leaders of the BJP.” Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP