Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Kidneys May Deteriorate Any Time, Doctor Says

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s kidney function can deteriorate any time, said Dr Umesh Prasad, on Saturday, 12 December, who is treating the RJD leader at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi.
Yadav is serving a four-year jail sentence for corruption. The Jharkhand High Court on Friday, 11 December, deferred Yadav’s bail hearing by another six weeks, in connection with a case related to the illegal withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka Treasury.
The RJD leader has been serving his sentence since December 2017, after being convicted in the case. He has served most of his jail sentence in Jharkhand’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospital.
Published: 12 Dec 2020,05:43 PM IST